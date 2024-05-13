Souths go back to Port Hacking

Southern Districts Rugby Clubs annual Back to Port Hacking Day was held in conditions just like 'the good old days' with the Forshaw Rugby Park, Sylvania Waters fields awash from continual rain.
Unlike all other Shire community sport their games were still held with the Manly visitors claiming a Round 6 victory in all three grades.
The Rebels were competitive in first grade but just fell away in the second half going down 16-30.
Souths play at home again this week to Sydney Uni.
