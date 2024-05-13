Everest climber caught up in mountain storms

A close encounter of the iciest kind was a near miss for Woolooware bricklayer Andrew Holbrook, who attempted - and almost reached the summit of Mount Everest this year.
The journey to conquer Earth's highest mountain above sea level was not without its challenges, including narrowly escaping a dangerous storm that loomed below.
Mr Holbrook, 55, had been climbing in the Himalayas for five weeks, but got caught up in recent storms that destroyed two of the camps (camps one and two, of four camps).
Besides the long, difficult route through the Khumbu ice fall, high winds had flattened about 40 tents on camps one and two, after 70-90 km/hr winds hit. There were no injuries reported, but it delayed climbers' progress.
"This year is the latest the Khumbu ice fall has opened after difficulties opening the route," Mr Holbrook said. "They had to use the same line as the 2014 disaster that killed 13 sherpas. This year's route added an extra two to three hours climbing to camp one.
"I had plenty of near misses, including jumping across a one metre wide crevasse, and the side giving way."
Mr Holbrook is an experienced rock climber and hiker, and this was his fourth attempt at Mount Everest. His training before the expedition included clambering up Kurnell sand dunes, carrying a heavy backpack, wearing his climbing boots.
Despite reaching close to 7000 metres of the 8849 metre mountain that in the Himalayas, storms hampered his efforts to reach the summit.
"When the storms hit I was heading up to camp three," Mr Holbrook said. "The wind was so strong, it was pushing me over. It was colder than normal. I had to turn back because the weather was so bad."
Turning back in itself was difficult terrain. Following footprints became impossible. "It's safer at night because everything freezes, it's more stable," Mr Holbrook said. "But during the day when the sun hits it, it starts to warm up and comes apart. It's constantly moving. If you did a time lapse, it's like a river moving. Things shift and you don't realise until you climb down, where once you saw footprints, they had shifted about a metre across."
It hasn't halted plans to tackle the next adventure. Next on the agenda trail is a trip to South America.
