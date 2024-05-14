Soak in stunning coastal views

7 BEDS | 4 BATHS | 3 CARS
Overlooking Cronullas' pristine beaches, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity beckons - the chance to build a trophy beachside home. You could also realise the DA approval for an exclusive one-per-floor luxury apartment building or retain in the interim the existing two fully self-contained beachside homes.
"This prime beachside locale is only footsteps to the golden sands of Cronullas' pristine and famous beaches, waterside cafes, restaurants, surf clubs and also provides convenient proximity to Cronullas' vibrant shopping mall, train station, cinemas, schools, golf courses, marina's and bays," said listing agent Jon Brookes.
This coveted corner site position offers a front-row vantage point with a sundrenched north-easterly aspect.
There is an impressive combined frontage of over 53m metres. The "Torrens Title " is a near-level building site.
The two existing self-contained homes have the potential for a dual income.
Don't let this remarkable opportunity slip away.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.