Chinese stinger

The Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers have taken out the first of three test matches against China at the home of the Cronulla Sharks Water Polo club, as they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games.
After becoming announced as the newest members of the Australian Olympic Team, the Aussie Stingers relished the opportunity to play in front of a happy home crowd at Sutherland Leisure Centre on Sunday.
When the 13-strong Aussie Stingers women's team for Paris was presented to the crowd at Sutherland the Sharks Danijela Jackovich got a rousing reception.
Captain Zoe Arancini and Dolls Points Keesja Gofers will compete at their third Games, Abby Andrews, Elle Armit, Bronte Halligan, Tilly Kearns and Gabi Palm all return for their second, while Alice Williams, Sienna Hearn, Sienna Green, Genevieve Longman, Charlize Andrews and the Shire's Jackovich will make their debut.
Coached by Olympic bronze medallist and former Cronulla player Bec Rippon, the Stingers have a string of recent top-5 global finishes, including fifth at Tokyo 2020 and fourth at last year's World Championships.
It was a dominant performance at Sutherland from the Stingers, who came out firing from the first minute with Tokyo Olympian Abby Andrews scoring, the Aussies going on to convert five goals in the first quarter and keeping the Chinese scoreless.
The Stingers upped the ante in the second quarter, bagging another four goals while the Chinese snuck two goals into the back of the net.
In the third quarter, Tokyo Olympian Bronte Halligan was instrumental in the Aussie attack- the home side pushing the margin out to 13-3 going into the last quarter.
The Stingers closed out the game with a 14-8 win.
It was a special occasion for the Sharks Jackovich who said it was special playing in her own pool in front of friends and Cronulla family.
"This series is very important as it is still early in our prep and a good time to experiment a bit with our connections in the water.
"It is also critical as China will be our first game in group play at the Games so it is important for our tactical preparation against them."
The Stingers will play their second test match against China on Wednesday at Ryde Aquatic Centre.
