St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Chinese stinger

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 13 2024 - 4:48pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cronulla Sharks Aussie Stingers player Danijela Jackovich battles it out against China at Sutherland Aquatic Centre on Sunday afternoon. Picture John Veage
The Cronulla Sharks Aussie Stingers player Danijela Jackovich battles it out against China at Sutherland Aquatic Centre on Sunday afternoon. Picture John Veage

The Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers have taken out the first of three test matches against China at the home of the Cronulla Sharks Water Polo club, as they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.