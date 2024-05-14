Retirement living at its best

FEATURE PROPERTY
2-3 beds | 2 baths | 2-3 cars
Set in the heart of Cronulla, Sage by Moran is a beachside haven for over 55s who want to enjoy their retirement free from the demands of maintaining a family home or the obligations of a strata-titled apartment.
There are a mixture of two and three-bedroom or car space units. With just 37 residences, few opportunities remain to reside in this boutique retirement living community of like-minded, respectful individuals.
Sales Professional for Sage by Moran Kerri-Anne Quinlan said, "The well-heeled downsizer should consider Sage by Moran community living for its tailored amenities, social engagement and hassle-free maintenance, providing a fulfilling lifestyle without compromising luxury or independence.
"These apartments are long-awaited - and will be ready to move in within the next month."
It is an easy walk to the beach, the mall, or a myriad of cafes and eateries. The train station is nearby, and the much-loved Arts Theatre is across the road.
The thoughtfully designed social spaces include a rooftop pavilion and heated pool, infrared sauna, wine cellar, cinema, resident lounge and library. Electric car charging is provided in each double lock-up garage.
Every residence enjoys large indoor-outdoor living spaces and an array of attractive features such as integrated fireplaces and Miele appliances. The extensive features have been cleverly designed for the mature-age resident to make living easy plus also secure and accessible.
