St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds attend Hurstville's Eurovision Live Broadcast Party

Updated May 13 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Georges River Council hosted Australia's largest Live Eurovision Broadcast Party at Hurstville's Marana Auditorium Sunday, May 12 see Switzerland take out the grand final.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.