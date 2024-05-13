Hundreds attend Hurstville's Eurovision Live Broadcast Party

Georges River Council hosted Australia's largest Live Eurovision Broadcast Party at Hurstville's Marana Auditorium Sunday, May 12 see Switzerland take out the grand final.
More than 500 Eurovision enthusiasts, music lovers, and families attended the vibrant celebration of music, culture, and community which kicked-off at 4am..
Coinciding with Mother's Day many mums also joined the event to dance, sing, and be served free hot coffee and breakfast.
The Marana Auditorium was transformed into a European wonderland with lighting displays reminiscent of the northern lights and Swedish-themed decor that added to the immersive experience.
The event paid homage to Sweden's hosting of the 2024 Eurovision contest in Malm and commemorated the 50th anniversary of ABBA's iconic Eurovision win in 1974 with "Waterloo".
There was a Swedish-style smorgasbord featuring Swedish meatballs and cinnamon rolls, providing attendees with a true taste of Sweden.
The highlight of the event was the performance by FABBA, the ultimate ABBA live band show, who entertained the crowd with renditions of ABBA's greatest hits.
There was also a special video played on the big screen from Cyprus entrant, Australian Silia Kapsis, wishing the Hurstville crowd a wonderful morning.
Participants cheered on entries and enjoying entertaining activations like the 360 spinning camera. The event also featured a Best Dressed competition, where attendees showcased their Eurovision-inspired outfits for a chance to win an array of Eurovision merchandise. After the votes were counted and winner announced, attendees took to the dance floor for the Euro Disco.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said, "As Mayor, I couldn't be prouder of our incredible event. This event isn't just about entertainment; it's also about fostering connection, inspiring creativity, and celebrating diversity.
"Our Eurovision Live Broadcast Party in Hurstville continues to be a highlight on the local event calendar, bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate the magic of Eurovision.
"We're growing every year, it's great to see visitors from interstate and overseas come to Georges River specifically for our event."
