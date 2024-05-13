From Maccas to Mad Max - Sutherland's Liam Frappell chases his acting dream

Sutherland actor Liam Frappell got his biggest break when he was cast in the new movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which will be screened in cinemas from May 25.
Frappell, 20, who left Jannali High School at 16 to pursue his acting career dream, plays one of the War Boys in the movie, which was partly filmed on a former sand mining site behind Boat Harbour on the Kurnell peninsula.
Some movie-goers will recognise Liam from another role he fulfils locally - serving up Big Macs and fries and crew training at McDonald's Caringbah.
His mother Brenda said Liam started working at the restaurant when he was 15 and continued because of the extremely flexible hours they gave him, which allowed him to accept film opportunities as they arose.
Liam has also appeared in some mini-series and TV ads. Contractual obligations prevented him from being interviewed before Furiosa is released.
Mrs Frappell, who attended the launch of the movie before the Sydney premiere, is extremely proud of her son and will be joined by a large group of friends to watch it at Event Cinemas Miranda.
Mrs Frappell said some of the other War Boys were also from the shire.
"They are a great bunch of kids," she said. "They had so much fun doing the movie, and you should have seen them at the media launch - my sister said 'They're running the show' and they were. They had so much fun."
Mrs Frappell said the stars of the movie treated the young cast members very well, and Anya Taylor-Joy was "the loveliest young lady".
Mrs Frappell said, after leaving school, Liam had done a short workshop course at NIDA, got himself an agent and took whatever roles that were offered.
"He loves meeting people, he is a social butterfly, my son."
Mrs Frappell said Liam was "rapt" to be in Furiosa and hoped it would lead to more parts, but she thinks he needs to do some homework on the local industry.
"He came home one day and said, 'George gave me some directions mum'. I said, 'you need to Google who George is'."
Legendary film-maker George Miller created the franchise and has directed all five movies.
Furiosa is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road and Anya Taylor-Joy plays a younger version of the renegade warrior Furiosa before she teamed up with Mad Max. The cast also includes Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
The scenes at Kurnell were shot amid strict security in late 2022. Leader chief photographer John Veage captured the first photos with a long lens.
The Kurnell sandhills featured in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, the third movie in the series, in 1985.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.