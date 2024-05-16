Kids take a ride on a blank canvas project

Preschoolers are helping save unwanted surfboards and turning them into pieces of art through a workshop that is being run across NSW by south coast surfer Matt King.
More than 400,000 surfboards are manufactured across the world each year, with majority destined for landfill with no way to recycle the non-biodegradable material.
Children at Chantel's Kindergarten Sylvania got creative on May 14, when they were given dozens of old boards to breathe new life into them using paint pens, all while learning about sustainability. They also had the chance to learn a few basic surf skills.
Matt, a father and keen surfer, tours early learning services, school and community groups across the state delivering his workshop with a mission to rescue 300 surfboards from landfill.
Matt says he is on a mission to rescue 300 surfboards from becoming waste. He has saved 130 boards, through the help of kids attending his workshops.
"The process begins with collecting donated surfboards and fins from the local community and waste centres," he said. "Some are in excellent condition but seriously outdated, while others require work to ensure a safe surface for painting. The result is a collection of vibrant, one-of-a-kind artworks that breathe new life into discarded items and contribute to a more sustainable future."
The completed artworks will be donated back to the services or raffled off to find a new home.
