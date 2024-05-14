Arts Theatre Cronulla: Humour and hope blend in new play

The Arts Theatre Cronulla's second play for this year, The Tin Man, was inspired by a true story.
Written by Sean Grennan, it is described as "an intimate and poignant play that explores the power of human connection, while at the same time being a heart-warming comedy that is a blend of family drama, humour and hope".
The Tin Man opened on Friday night and runs until June 15, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, with four Sunday matinees at 2pm.
The synopsis:
Reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant from 36-year-old Jack, Joy is depressed because she can't come to grips with why she was given another chance to live. She is consumed with guilt and spirals into a paralysing depression, dwelling on the responsibilities of being a worthy transplant recipient.
The play also focuses on how the living cope with the loss of someone close, with Jack's family members dealing with the tragedy differently. His parents can't seem to function nor come to peace with losing him, and Jack's deeply wounded father is shut down apart from bitter, angry outbursts. For his mother and sister, the aching mourning persists with no sign of relief.
Joy finds herself debating whether to contact Jack's family, eventually sending them a letter. When they agree to meet, the awkwardness becomes funny and heartfelt.
Using imagination and suspending disbelief, the audience actually sees Jack onstage, in a spiritual form observing the characters, and in flashbacks.
Using imagination and suspending disbelief, the audience actually sees Jack onstage, in a spiritual form observing the characters, and in flashbacks.
The ultimate question in this beautiful play is not whether Joy's body will reject her new heart, but will she and Jack's family reject the life it has bought.
The answer makes for a poignant and uplifting evening.
The Tin Woman is a wonderful theatrical experience, don't miss it!
Tickets are $33/$30 and can be booked online: artstheatrecronulla.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.