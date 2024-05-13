Plan to subdivide Salvos site at Bexley into 40 housing lots

The former Salvation Army officer training school site at Bexley North could be subdivided into 40 residential lots under a development application lodged with Bayside Council.
This would include demolition of brick buildings and the removal of 52 trees on the 34,950 square-metre site at 120 Kingsland Road and 32 Barnsbury Grove, Bexley North.
Buildings to be demolished include the School for Officer Training, Hilltop Kids Long Day Care Centre, the Salvation Army Museum and residential accommodation.
Two dwellings on the site listed as heritage items of local significance in the Bayside Local Environmental Plan would be retained.
One is a villa associated with William Wollaghan which was part of the original "Glendalough Estate".
The second dwelling of significance is located within the western portion of the site and is a single storey, Federation structure.
The Salvation Army is seeking to subdivide and retain a small portion of the site, at the corner of Barnsbury Grove and Kingsland Road North.
The proposal seeks consent for the consolidation of the existing two lots into a single lot and the subsequent subdivision of the single lot into 40 lots.
The plan is for thirty-seven 37 residential lots, two lots for the development of a future daycare centre, which will be the subject of a separate DA, and one lot to be retained by the Salvation Army.
A new road is proposed for access to the new lots with the entry point from Barnsbury Grove. Several lots will have access to Kingsland Road North.
The DA's Statement of Environmental Effects said the proposed subdivision is in the form of smaller, compliant lots which are consistent with the character of the locality and are not likely to adversely affect the surrounding properties or the environment in any significant way.
"Residential dwellings or dual occupancy is possible on each future lot.
"The site is suitable for the development proposed which will have acceptable impacts on the environment and the amenity of the locality," the SEE stated.
