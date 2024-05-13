St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Plan to subdivide Salvos site at Bexley into 40 housing lots

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 14 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A street view of the Salvation Army site at 120 Kingsland Road, Bexley North.
A street view of the Salvation Army site at 120 Kingsland Road, Bexley North.

The former Salvation Army officer training school site at Bexley North could be subdivided into 40 residential lots under a development application lodged with Bayside Council.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.