Wanda and Elouera surf clubs awarded government grants to upgrade facilities

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 14 2024 - 2:32pm
Elouera Surf Life Saving Club has been awarded $30,348 to instal a 39.6KW solar system and battery. Picture: John Veage
Wanda and Elouera surf life saving clubs have been awarded state government grants totalling more than $77,000 to upgrade facilities.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

