Wanda and Elouera surf clubs awarded government grants to upgrade facilities

Wanda and Elouera surf life saving clubs have been awarded state government grants totalling more than $77,000 to upgrade facilities.
Sports Minister Steve Kamper announced grants to 32 clubs, at a cost of about $1 million, under the Surf Club Facility Program.
Wanda Surf Life Saving Club was awarded $47,313 for a kitchen upgrade, for safety, energy efficiency and community needs.
The project description said it would involve "an industrial style upgrade to Wanda SLSC's kitchen, fostering safety, attracting events and sponsors, promoting healthy lifestyles, ensuring sustainability, and preserving tradition".
"This project benefits club members, event attendees, community groups, and fosters a vibrant, functional hub for diverse activities and services."
Elouera Surf Life Saving Club has been awarded $30,348 to instal a 39.6KW solar system and battery.
The application said, "We wish to install a solar system (88 x 450W solar panels, Sungrow Inverters and battery storage).
"Our clubhouse doesn't currently have any solar system, and this project will allow us to significantly reduce annual electricity expenses, diverting essential funding to vital lifesaving and youth development programs."
Mr Kamper said the Surf Club Facility Program helped clubs develop facilities that encourage increased participation and facility usage as well as improve community safety.
For further information on the Surf Club Facility Program, including the recipients in the 2023/24 Program, visit: https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/surf-club-facility-program
