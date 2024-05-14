Georges River has capacity for an additional 8,245 homes, council says

Georges River Council has responded to the State Government housing reforms by drafting its own Planning Proposal which creates the capacity for an additional 8,245 dwellings across the local government area.
The council's Additional and Diverse Housing Planning Proposal is in response to the State Government's Low and Mid-Rise Housing SEPP which includes allowing medium density housing in low density zones and residential flats in R3 medium density zones.
Georges River Council has asked for a deferral from implementing the State Government's Low to Mid Rise Housing reform to draft its own Planning Proposal for additional housing and is waiting for a response from the State Government.
Under Georges River's Planning Proposal, the minimum lot size in the R2 low density zone the minimum lot size for dual occupanies will be reduced from 650sqm to 600 sqm
This will exclude the LGA's Heritage Conservation areas and existing Foreshore Scenic Protection Area (FSPA) and the proposed FSPA and Unique Character Areas that are the subject of a separate Planning Proposal.
Other council proposals include reducing the lot sizes for dual occupancies in the R3 zone from 650 to 500sqm and the introduction of residential flat buildings in the R3 medium density zone with a lot size requirements of 800sqm and width of 24-metres.
It also seeks to provide bonus Floor Space Ratio for townhouses.
The council's Planning Proposal will only be submitted if its request for a deferral from consideration the to the Low to Midrise Housing reform is granted by the State Government.
The May 13 meeting of the Georges River Environmental and Planning Committee unanimously supported the council's Planning Proposal.
"We are seeking a deferral. It's not a done deal but I think the council's officers have identified an expansive capacity for uplift - 8,245 dwellings if all of the capacity is taken up," Councillor Kathryn Landsberry said.
"You cannot have a one-size-fits-all approach to the entire state and I think we need to be able to propose things that will directly impact on our area to preserve the character of the foreshore which we don't want to compromise.
"We don't want to compromise our Heritage Conservation Areas or the quality of life by having inappropriate development in the wrong location.
"I do hope the State Government takes up our Planning Proposal. We can only hope that this additional capacity will far exceed the State Government's housing targets which remain a bit of a mystery."
Mayor Sam Elmir said the Planning Proposal puts forward the council's solution towards delivering additional housing but also retains some of the unique characteristics that Georges River residents hold so dear.
Deputy Mayor Elise Borg said, "I am optimistic that the State Government, under Premier Minns and Planning Minister Scully, will recognise through this proposal our dedication to creating capacity for diverse housing options and addressing the missing middle. I trust they will permit Georges River to enact this proposal in lieu of the application of the Low and Mid-Rise Housing SEPP in our area.
"It was October last year when Council first received correspondence from the Planning Minister requesting Greater Sydney Councils immediately begin work to identify locations and permit more low and mid-rise homes in our main residential zones.
"This proposal provides very sensible and balanced development outcomes. It demonstrates Georges River Council is committed to addressing the urgent need for increased housing capacity and diversity across the Georges River LGA. However, it remains rooted in our guiding principles, which prioritises striking a balance between providing additional dwellings and safeguarding cherished aspects of our community, such as the natural environment, local heritage, biodiversity, tree canopy cover and the unique character of our residential suburbs - elements that make Georges River a beloved home for many."
