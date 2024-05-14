Georges River has capacity for an additional 8,245 homes, council says

"This proposal provides very sensible and balanced development outcomes. It demonstrates Georges River Council is committed to addressing the urgent need for increased housing capacity and diversity across the Georges River LGA. However, it remains rooted in our guiding principles, which prioritises striking a balance between providing additional dwellings and safeguarding cherished aspects of our community, such as the natural environment, local heritage, biodiversity, tree canopy cover and the unique character of our residential suburbs - elements that make Georges River a beloved home for many."