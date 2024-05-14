St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Pedestrian dies at Bexley after being hit by car allegedly driven by boy, 17

Updated May 15 2024 - 7:44am, first published 7:11am
Accident scene at Bexley. Picture 7 News
A pedestrian has died at Bexley overnight after being hit by a car, which was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy.

