Pedestrian dies at Bexley after being hit by car allegedly driven by boy, 17

A pedestrian has died at Bexley overnight after being hit by a car, which was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy.
A police statement said emergency services went to the intersection of Preddys Road and John Street about 10.40pm on Tuesday following reports a pedestrian had been struck by a Ford Falcon.
"Members of the public performed CPR until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, the 38-year-old man died at the scene," the statement said.
"He is yet to be formally identified.
"Officers attached to St George Police Area Command established a crime scene which was examined by specialist officers attached to the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit.
"The Ford driver and sole occupant - a 17-year-old boy - sustained minor injuries. He was arrested and taken to St George Hospital for treatment and to undergo mandatory testing.
"The Ford was located parked nearby on Downey Street and seized for examination.
"An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
"As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
