St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Stephanie's long wait for shelter at her bus stop

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 15 2024 - 9:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Peebles has been requesting the installation of shelter at two bus stops on Rocky Point Road for the past 15 years. Picture by Chris Lane
Stephanie Peebles has been requesting the installation of shelter at two bus stops on Rocky Point Road for the past 15 years. Picture by Chris Lane

A Ramsgate woman who is legally blind has been fighting with her local councils for the past 15 years to get shelter for her local bus stops on Rocky Point Road.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.