Mercedes McIntyre selected

Blakehurst's Mercedes McIntyre has been selected to represent Australia at the upcoming Aerobic Senior Asian Championships in Vietnam.
The competition will be held June 8-10 in Hanoi, Vietnam and it continues and strengthens her international gymnastics career.
The 26-year-old, who trains at PLC Sydney, became the 2023 Australian Champion in aerobic gymnastics last year, and went on to represent Australia at four major international events.
Mercedes has been chosen in the Senior Trio and Senior Individual Floor.
High performance Aerobic Gymnastics combines gymnastics skills with dance, and this energetic sport can be performed as an individual, pair or in a group.
She has also been selected to represent Australia at the upcoming Aerobic Suzuki World Cup and IAF competition in Yokohama Japan in the senior Trio-from May 25-26.
Mercedes is joined by SA's Sophie King in the Senior Trio and Olivia Feaver from VIC and will represent Australia in aerobic gymnastics at the Suzuki World Cup, Feaver will compete in the Senior Individual.
Mercedes said she has put her life into aerobic gymnastics and it had given her so many amazing experiences.
"My focus is on a huge year ahead with the World Championships happening in 2024 and all the competitions in the lead-up," she said
This comes as more than 1000 athletes from Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Rhythmic Gymnastics and Trampoline have descended on the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre for their quest for a national title from May 10-22.
Heath Thorpe from Shire Gymnastics shined last Sunday at the Australia Championships, winning the high bar competition.
It's the first time Thorpe has won the event, setting himself up nicely for the upcoming Olympic qualification at the continental championships on May 25,
