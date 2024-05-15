St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Georges River LGA poker machine losses sixth highest in Sydney

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated May 15 2024 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River showed a net loss on poker machines of $250,244,863 in 2023 compared with $236,033,384 in 2022.
Georges River showed a net loss on poker machines of $250,244,863 in 2023 compared with $236,033,384 in 2022.

Georges River was the sixth highest local government area in Sydney for poker machine losses in 2023, according to figures from the Department of Liquor and Gaming.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.