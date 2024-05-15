Opposition supports Sutherland Public School parents on hall promise

A meeting to determine whether a promised new school hall at Sutherland Public School will be large enough to fit all students and staff was postponed.
The meeting between Deputy Premier and Education Minister Prue Car and department school infrastructure officials was to have been held yesterday (Tuesday).
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart, who will also attend, said, due to Ms Car's diary demands, the meeting had been rescheduled to tomorrow (Thursday).
In an email to some of the parents, Ms Stuart said, she would report back to the P&C and school community on the outcomes of the meeting.
"Please rest assure that I take your trust in me very seriously and I am as committed to delivering a fit for purpose school hall as you are," she said.
Leader of the Opposition Mark Speakman, Shadow Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell and Shadow Minister for Finance Eleni Petinos joined parents outside the school this morning, calling for the promise to be kept.
"Labor stood before this community and made this promise, yet parents and students can't even get a straight answer a year after the election," Mr Speakman said.
P&C president Meryl Remedios, who was among parents who was present when Ms Car and Ms Stuart made the promise in February 2023, said, "We remain very concerned".
"We want this promise to be fulfilled and in a timely manner," she said.
