St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Jarvis inducted onto surfing Walk of Fame

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 20 2024 - 3:03pm, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce officially inducted World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle onto the Walk of Fame. Picture John Veage
Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce officially inducted World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle onto the Walk of Fame. Picture John Veage

Cronulla's 2023 Junior World Surfing Champion Jarvis Earle has been officially recognised and inducted onto the Surfing Sutherland Shire Walk of Fame.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.