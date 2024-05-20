Jarvis inducted onto surfing Walk of Fame

Cronulla's 2023 Junior World Surfing Champion Jarvis Earle has been officially recognised and inducted onto the Surfing Sutherland Shire Walk of Fame.
He was formally inducted by the Sutherland Shire Council Mayor Carmelo Pesce on Friday May 17 in front of his family and Surfing Sutherland Shire friends.
Born and raised in Cronulla, Earle learnt to surf at the local shallow South Cronulla reef break Sandshoes.
The happy, easy going grom with an infectious smile, quickly rose up through the ranks, with the support of his family and Cronulla's top surfers, to become WSL World Junior Champion on January 16th, 2023 at Seaside Reef, San Diego.
The 18-year-old scored the two highest wave scores in the event, including a near-perfect 9.5 in the final to win. Jarvis is only the 4th Australian to win the Title since its inception in 1998.
Jarvis also holds three Surfing Australia National Titles, winning the 14s in 2017, 18s in 2021 and Open Men's in 2023, he is also the current NSW Open surfing champion.
Jarvis is also the current club champion of the Elouera Boardriders.
Competing in the 2023 Qualifying Series, Jarvis qualified 2nd overall in the Australia/Oceania Region and has also qualified for this years 2024 Challenger Series where he finished 17th in the first contest at Snapper Rocks in Queensland.
Mayor Pesce said the Cronulla Surfing Walk of Fame was established to celebrate and honour extraordinary local surfing talent.
"Congratulations Jarvis for your achievements and contributions to global and local surfing.
"You and your family should be proud of your achievements at such a young age," he said
Jarvis joins an elite group of Cronulla goofy-footers who have had outstanding success on the world stage.
Jarvis said he was thankful for the support from Sutherland Council and the Sutherland Shire surfing community.
"It's an honour to have my name alongside all the other great names from our surfing history."
The Cronulla Surfing Walk of Fame is a permanent feature of Cronulla with a series of bronze plaques embedded into the famous Cronulla Esplanade at North Cronulla honouring local surfing champions.
To be eligible to be awarded a spot on the walk of fame a surfer must have achieved a World Title in their chosen surf sport like Mark Occhilupo, Andrew Lester, Gavin Colman and now Jarvis Earle.
Also a surfer can be awarded by qualifying for the WSL Men's or Women's World Championship Tour like Jim Banks, Gary Green, Richard Marsh and Kirk Flintoff or competed in the Open Division of a World Title event prior to the formation of the ASP/WSL World Tour like Bobby Brown in the 1964 World Titles.
Surfing Sutherland Shire officially unveiled the Cronulla Surfing Walk of Fame in 2015,when they officially commemorated the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the sport of surfing in Cronulla.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.