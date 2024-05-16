St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Crime

Resident thwarts car theft attempt

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 16 2024 - 1:25pm, first published 1:00pm
Sylvania resident Bryan Wiseman with his dog, a Pomeranian named Boo Boo, raised the alarm during an attempted car theft at his house on May 14. Picture by John Veage
Sylvania resident Bryan Wiseman with his dog, a Pomeranian named Boo Boo, raised the alarm during an attempted car theft at his house on May 14. Picture by John Veage

A Sylvania resident was left terrified after he saw three people, allegedly armed with a large knife, trying to break into his car at his house.

EK

Eva Kolimar

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter

