Friends of Glenlee to meet with Heritage Minister

Members of the Friends of Glenlee action group will meet with NSW Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe to discuss a possible Interim Heritage Order (IHO) for Lugarno property Glenlee following its sale.
Friends of Glenlee President, Brian Ralston and Secretary Linda Simon are due to meet with the Minister on June 12.
The Friends of Glenlee were informed that that sale of Glenlee had been effected and had settled on April 5.
The 25,400sqm waterfront property at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno was re-listed for sale in mid-2023 and advertised as a clean slate with interest expected from retirement living operators, church groups or schools looking to use it as a retreat, and individuals and developers.
In a letter to Friends of Glenee, Ms Sharpe said she recognised the importance of Glenlee to the local community and greatly respected the advocacy of the Friends of Glenlee in advocating for protecting the site.
"I have been informed that Glenlee has been sold to a private entity. The local heritage listing on the Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021 provides statutory protection for Glenlee's heritage values under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979. Aboriginal sites and objects within the property have separate protection under the National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974," Ms Sharpe said in her letter.
"While the local heritage listing does not prevent the sale of the property, it does mean that any potential future proposed changes to Glenlee would require approval from Georges River Council."
Georges River Council was only provided details of the current owner on May 2 and has been in contact for access to Glenlee for the purposes of carrying out inspections deemed necessary to assess the site for Aboriginal and natural heritage.
The site contains four Aboriginal heritage sites which are listed under the NSW Aboriginal Heritage Information Management System (AHIMS), according to a letter from the council to the Friends of Glenee.
Georges River Council wrote to the Minister on April 24 advising of the relics in the house and requesting their protection under the provisions of the National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974.
The council also requested that the European movable heritage (furniture and fittings) be protected via an IHO.
The council's Compliance Unit carried out an inspection of the site on May 2 with the consent of the owner.
The Compliance Unit informed the owner that the local heritage listing covers the house and setting of the site and enforcement action may be pursued should any unauthorised works occur.
Ms Simon said the Friends of Glenlee will now focus on enhanced protection of the site and artefacts, discussions with the new owners as to how to ensure this, and further discussions with Council to make sure the local and heritage order is adhered to.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.