Friends of Glenlee to meet with Heritage Minister

By Jim Gainsford
Updated May 16 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 8:30am
The Friends of Glenlee were informed that that sale of Glenlee had been effected and had settled on April 5.
Members of the Friends of Glenlee action group will meet with NSW Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe to discuss a possible Interim Heritage Order (IHO) for Lugarno property Glenlee following its sale.

