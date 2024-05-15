Radio man to open new restaurant on old Mike's Bar & Grill site at Sylvania

Eight years after fire destroyed Mike's Grill & Bar at Sylvania, a new restaurant is to be opened on the site by 2GB radio presenter Mark Levy.
The venue, on the western side of Princes Highway near Tom Uglys Bridge, will be called Pronto Sylvania.
Situated across the road from Paul's Famous Hamburgers, the restaurant is still being fitted out and is expected to open in three to four weeks.
Levy, who hosts the Wide World of Sport program and leads the Continuous Call Team behind Ray Hadley, announced the business venture on Ben Fordham's breakfast show on Wednesday.
"Yes, I'm a madman," Levy said with a laugh.
"I thought there's two loves in life - l love radio and I love food, so why not combine them and open a restaurant on the side."
Levy said a mate named Oliver, "who has a bit of experience in this sort of thing approached me and said, 'do you want to do something on the side?' and I thought, 'why not, let's give it a crack'.
"Its been an area crying out for a nice Italian and Balkan restaurant," he said.
"I don't have a lot of spare time, especially in the football season, so I made it clear to Oliver I can't be there as much as I would like to, but we thought, 'We go out in the shire with a whole group of mates and we know everyone in the shire, so why not put money in our own pockets by opening up a place that is going to offer good food, a good setting and be family friendly and affordable."
Fire destroyed Mike's Bar & Grill in August, 2016. After lying derelict for three years, a gym opened on the site.
