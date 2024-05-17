St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

A golden year of entertaining Sutherland Shire

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 17 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back in time with the shire's 'old timer'

It's a sparkling golden year for Sutherland Shire entertainer Brett Maxworthy, who in 2024 is marking 50 years of performing in shire venues.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.