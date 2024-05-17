A golden year of entertaining Sutherland Shire

It's a sparkling golden year for Sutherland Shire entertainer Brett Maxworthy, who in 2024 is marking 50 years of performing in shire venues.
The former childhood actor is best known for his family band The Maxworthys, but now he sings solo across venues in the area.
Aside from his passion for music, he's acted in Australian movies, television shows and nabbed an international leading role in Barney at age 12. Also called, many commercial jingles. The entertainer was the youngest recording artist for EMI at 7 years old, with the late Johnny Ashcroft.
"I'd done everything by the time I was 12. I haven't stopped doing local gigs," Brett said. "Our family band was the Cronulla Sharks home band for 10 years. My dad Peter was a guitarist in the Statesmen band who backed Little Patti in the classic Stomping at Maroubra track."
There was a part in Underbelly, where he played the major part of a customs agent, and he's worked with Max Cullen, among more. But of course always front of mind, the "beautiful memories" of singing with his family.
A familiar face in this masthead, Brett recalls being in "about 30 stories in the Leader" across the years. "Mum kept all the paper cut-outs," he said. "She took me under her wing, and to singing lessons at 7. Before she died she said ' need to tell your story.' I didn't do it earlier but I got to my 60th and I thought I'll do what she told me to do."
His journey has drawn familiar faces to his shows across the decades. "I did a show at Como Hotel - I grew up at Como, and there were guys sitting in seats that were sitting in those seats 40 years ago," Brett said. "They had just gotten grey and a bit gaunt. They'd come up and say 'how ya goin?' I don't remember them all but when they say who they are, I think 'oh my God'."
Next up is a show at Zinc Bar Cronulla on May 24.
"I'm now a senior citizen at 60," the former student of The Jannali High School said. "Audiences can expect classic music from the 80s, 90s and 2000s to now. I like singing the 80s because it resonates with me."
As for another five decades? Don't put it past him. "It's been a ride, I've enjoyed every minute of it. I love to entertain," Brett said. "I jump at any opportunity to get up there and do my thing. Once I got the buzz I never really let go."
