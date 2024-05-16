Saplings planted at Lilli Pilli to replace vandalised trees suffer same fate

Four trees, which were planted in a park at Lilli Pilli Point overlooking Port Hacking as replacements for trees believed to have been deliberately killed, have met the same fate.
Sutherland Shire Council staff planted the saplings, surrounded by protection wire, before Christmas. They were found to be dead in the first week of January.
The council has erected signs, warning of maximum fines of $1.1 million.
Surveillance has also been initiated and it is understood consideration is being given to erecting "massive signs" in place of the trees.
The present signs state, "Trees in this area have deliberately been damaged. trees are important community assets. Council will plant five replacement trees for every tree damaged. Fines of up to $1.1 million may apply".
Anyone with information is asked to call the council on 9710 0333.
A council spokesperson said, "Sutherland Shire Council is actively investigating recurring damage to newly planted eucalyptus trees at Lilli Pilli Point as part of ongoing efforts to restore the canopy lost in this area due to suspected tree vandalism.
"Signage has also been erected in the area clearly stating the penalties, including maximum fines that apply for such offences," the spokesperson said.
"Council takes all reports of potential tree vandalism seriously, noting a rise in such incidents in recent years.
"Council would like to remind offenders that it possesses the legal authority to impose fines and pursue court prosecution for serious breaches, based on sufficient evidence.
"In line with council's commitment to mitigating loss through responsible offsetting, council enforces a replacement planting policy.
"For each damaged tree, up to five replacements will be planted, ensuring the creation of canopy for future generations in accordance with council's Urban Tree and Bush Land Policy principles."
Three years ago, Bayside Council moved swiftly to contain tree vandalism along the foreshore at Brighton-Le-Sands.
The council delivered two ex-shipping containers to the site where trees were cut down with chainsaws a few weeks earlier.
The containers were fitted with signs as a permanent reminder that tree vandalism had taken place at the site.
Bayside Council also offered a reward for information supplied to police leading to a conviction.
