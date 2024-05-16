St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Saplings planted at Lilli Pilli to replace vandalised trees suffer same fate

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
May 17 2024
Dead saplings and warning sign at Lilli Pilli Point.Picture by Chris Lane
Dead saplings and warning sign at Lilli Pilli Point.Picture by Chris Lane

Four trees, which were planted in a park at Lilli Pilli Point overlooking Port Hacking as replacements for trees believed to have been deliberately killed, have met the same fate.

