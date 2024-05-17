Real stories of disadvantage from the eyes of a support worker

It's also young people in the community who want their lives to improve, but constantly face difficulties, but overcome them with resilience. "I know a teen who lived in the disabled toilet of a train station when he was kicked out of home," Ms Martin said. "He tried for as long as he could to keep going to school, but without any money, food, or amenities, he found himself at one of our crisis accommodation services. He's now in his 30s, and passionate about using music to help other teens who are at risk or are experiencing homelessness."