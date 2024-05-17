Real stories of disadvantage from the eyes of a support worker

A St George and Sutherland Shire Salvation Army community worker is encouraging the community to support this year's Red Shield Appeal.
The upcoming annual event is a major fundraising mission by the Salvo's, to drive as much money as possible into where it's needed the most.
With an abundance of passion for the work she does with the Salvo's, Lauren Martin sees firsthand how people's lives can be transformed, so they can have the opportunity to begin a new life.
"I know a man who sleeps rough with his cat. He's kind and stoic, and only asks for help when he's in a bind," Ms Martin said. "He was thrilled when we sourced a swag for him."
It's by no means an easy job. Ms Martin sees the terrible effects of domestic and family violence. "In my work I've come to know multiple women who have been subject to horrific physical, verbal, and emotional abuse," she said. "Women have felt trapped by their partner, with absolutely no control over any aspect of their lives. These women I know have survived, and are now on the road to thriving."
One of these women is a single mother who dedicates her life to providing security for her children. "She earns too much that she doesn't qualify for public housing, yet she is priced out of the private rental market," Ms Martin said. "Her tenacity and ability to pick herself up from setback after setback continuously inspires me."
It's also young people in the community who want their lives to improve, but constantly face difficulties, but overcome them with resilience. "I know a teen who lived in the disabled toilet of a train station when he was kicked out of home," Ms Martin said. "He tried for as long as he could to keep going to school, but without any money, food, or amenities, he found himself at one of our crisis accommodation services. He's now in his 30s, and passionate about using music to help other teens who are at risk or are experiencing homelessness."
Often those who simply need some social connection are the ones who make memorable encounters. "There's a beautiful woman who often catches up on sleep at our centre," Ms Martin said. "We love to have a chat and share a meal together. The Salvo's is her safe space."
These are a few of the people Ms Martin has come to know, and the reasons why she supports the appeal each year. "The money raised allows us to support people to make safe, healthy, new beginnings in life," she said. "New beginnings that not only change the course of their lives, but positively change the lives of their children, and their children's children. How do I know? Because I've seen it."
Donate to this year's Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support from the Salvos call 13 SALVOS. You can also donate at any Salvos Store.
