Menai Marketplace looks to expand - but not with apartments

The new owner of Menai Marketplace is in the "very early stages of planning a development to expand on the existing retail offering", centre manager Jasmin Coombes says.
"We are looking to expand a portion of the centre to ensure the community is provided with an enhanced retail offering that allows them to continue shopping locally," she said.
Ms Coombes was responding to criticism in the local community since HomeCo took over in February last year after buying the property from Lendlease for a reported $150 million.
There have been claims on social media HomeCo increased rents, leading to a continuing loss of smaller, quality retailers, significantly reducing the range of goods which could be purchased locally.
Some comments suggested the new owner was planning a major redevelopment, which would include residential.
Ms Coombes said there were no plans to include residential development in any expansion.
Ms Coombes said discussions with tenants over rent were confidential. "Every effort is made to maintain a positive relationship with tenants and keep them trading," she said.
Ms Coombes said the centre was "doing very well" and, since she took up her position in July last year, seven new businesses had opened, five of which were small business operators. All shops were leased, with the incoming tenants in different transition stages.
"If any customers are unhappy, I have always encouraged them to come down for a walk around so I can show them the work we have done. Once we have a moment to talk, they often see the good in what we are doing and that our team is actively trying to serve the community," she said.
Nick Sergi, who has operated Top of the Crop in the centre for 24 years, said he was happy with management. He said business conditions were tough due to cost-of-living pressures, but his family business was keeping on going due to "good quality and service".
"This is a good little centre, very comfortable, friendly, all on one level and has all the facilities," he said.
Butcher Trent Geary said he was "extremely impressed" by the new management.
Mr Geary, who also has a shop at Illawong, took over an existing butcher shop in Menai Marketplace in November 2023, renamed it Paddock 2234 and "changed a few things, including offering a different service and quality".
"We don't listen to the outside noise, we know they have a hard job to do, and we are trying to get behind them," he said.
Ms Commbes said new community facilities were being introduced to the centre, including a community book exchange, with shelving built by the Menai Men's Shed, and a food pantry for the needy in conjunction with the Salvos.
"At HomeCo, we have a strong focus on the needs of the community," she said.
"Take our community partnership with Eat Up for example, we have hosted sessions across our centres where volunteers and our own centre staff come together to help make sandwiches.
"They are then delivered to local schools who educate children suffering from food insecurity, ensuring they don't go hungry."
