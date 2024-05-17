Significant Sans Souci fig tree saved

A giant fig tree near Ramsgate Beach Plaza, has been saved after Bayside Council negotiated with Sydney Water to complete works without the removal of the tree.
The roots of the significant tree in Alfred Street had damaged wastewater pipes, which required repair, and the possibility of tree removal was proposed in order to complete the necessary repairs.
Last November residents were informed that the tree would have to be removed.
An online petition to save the tree, initiated by a resident, Iris, had nearly 700 signatures.
Bayside Council worked closely with Sydney Water to ensure a solution was found to save the tree located in Alfred Street, Sans Souci.
Sydney Water successfully repaired the wastewater pipe under the supervision of a qualified arborist, and the large fig tree has been retained.
This fig tree is now also listed in Bayside Council's Draft Significant Tree Register.
Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said, "I am pleased that the council worked with Sydney Water to find a solution to save this wonderful tree. Its removal would have been devastating to the community and our environment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.