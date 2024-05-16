'He was very nice to look at': Bridgerton comes to the shire

There was a dashing arrival at Kareela, with the debonair appearance of a certain male suitor on the doorstep of an awaiting 'duchess'.
In celebration of the new season release of the Netflix hit series, Bridgerton, Nicole Zervos, 28, organised a greeting by a stranger who was politely asked to fulfil a request.
Ms Zervos, a fan of the series, advertised on Airtasker for a 'Colin Bridgerton'. Offering $80 to the chap who was willing to fulfil her romantic request, she received a reply. There waiting on her doorstep was a gentleman with a basket of scones and a bottle of wine.
Wearing appropriate gear and putting on his best British accent, the fellow happily accepted the invitation.
"My friends and I love watching Bridgerton and getting our own Colin to deliver treats adds a touch of fun and fantasy to the evening's festivities," Ms Zervos said.
"I've used Airtasker before for tasks around the house but thought I'd see if I could find a Colin - and I have. He was a lovely gentleman - very nice to look at.
"My partner wouldn't do it so I paid someone else to do it."
Bridgerton follows eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family as they look for love and happiness in London high society. The Emmy-nominated drama from Shonda Rhimes is based Julia Quinn's bestselling romance series.
Season 3: Part 1 is on Netflix on May 16.
"This season follows Colin and Penelope Featherington, who is Lady Whistledown," Ms Zervos said. "I'm looking forward to it. I'm going to have some girlfriends over and we're going to crack open the wine, have the scones and have a little watch party."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.