St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Watch

'He was very nice to look at': Bridgerton comes to the shire

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 16 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by John Veage

There was a dashing arrival at Kareela, with the debonair appearance of a certain male suitor on the doorstep of an awaiting 'duchess'.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.