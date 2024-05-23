St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health
Watch

Push-up challenge accepted, with pollies' support

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 23 2024 - 5:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Chris Lane

Cronulla's Jono Mosley is pumping muscle again. This time, he has raised his target, and is well on the way to reaching it.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.