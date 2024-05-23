Push-up challenge accepted, with pollies' support

Cronulla's Jono Mosley is pumping muscle again. This time, he has raised his target, and is well on the way to reaching it.
The Push-Up Challenge is held each year in June. It involves completing 3249 push-ups across 24 days during the whole month. This was the number of lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2022.
It's an initiative that not only raises awareness but fosters community engagement through physical activity, connection and education.
Mr Mosley hopes to raise $30,000 for Lifeline, which provides support for people with mental health concerns. "I'm at more than $8000. Last year I raised $23,000 and the year before that, $27,000," he said.
His efforts were recognised by Lifeline, which praised Mr Mosley after he became the top individual fundraiser for the event from 250,000 people who took part in the challenge across Australia.
Ahead of his first official push-up, Mr Mosley was at Cronulla one week out from the start of the physical mission, nabbing the support of Sutherland Shire MPs including Mayor Carmelo Pesce, NSW Opposition Leader and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman and Cook MP Simon Kennedy.
They joined him for some practice push-ups, sharing a vision for boosting funds for mental health.
If completing more than 3000 push-ups feels out of reach, participants can set a push-up goal, which can also be done as sit-ups, squats or tailored exercises, with progress tracked through a dedicated app.
Founder of The Push-Up Challenge Nick Hudson says it's a great way to get fit, connect with community and learn about mental health, all while honouring lives tragically lost to suicide.
"It's likely everyone will experience a mental health issue at some point in their lives, so by getting down, pushing up and learning about mental health, we hope to break down the stigma attached to mental illness so that Australians don't think twice about reaching out for help," he said.
The challenge is also being supported by headspace Miranda and Hurstville, which provide mental health assistance to young people.
"The Push-Up Challenge is a great opportunity for Australians to talk about their mental health, learn how to best support each other and recognise when they might need to put their own hand up for help," headspace Miranda spokesperson Kate Snars said. "Funds raised will help us continue to support mental health and well-being. Donations to our centre directly support the young people we serve by enhancing our group programs, centre resources and youth-led initiatives."
Support is available. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
