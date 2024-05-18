A soaring story about living with disability

The Guild Theatre Rockdale's latest production, Gulls is described as a compassionate comedy about a man, Dan, who has a brain injury after a car accident.
Gulls is a play by Robert Hewett that won The Green Room award for Best Play and was nominated for the Premier's Literary Award.
Written several generations ago and set at seaside Portarlington, Victoria, the play centres around Bill Clements. Bill is severely brain damaged from a car accident in his youth.
His sister Frances has 'inherited' him and rescued him from institutionalised care. Together they begin a new life by the sea and are visited by Dan, the driver of the car when Bill sustained his injury.
Molly, a widowed neighbour, quickly offers to help 'mind' Bill while Frances is at work.
Bill cannot verbalise to those around him, but can freely speak to the audience where he shares his humorous observations, memories and magical wonder of seagulls who fly freely around him, soaring over sea and land.
"Now, to see these creatures fly. They were like some magical god descending from the heavens," he says.
Gulls has been performed extensively in Australia and overseas to great acclaim. It's an insight into the mind of a person dealing with intellectual disability and the impact on those around him, at a time before community-based services and carer support, makes it an Australian theatrical landmark.
Gulls will run from 17 May - 9 June, 2024
Details:
GULLS
By Robert Hewett
Directed by Susan Stapleton
Dates of Run 17 May - 9 June 2024
FULL CAST
Lyn Lee - Molly Dwyer
Donna Randall - Frances Clements
Mark Stokes - Bill Clements
Brett Van Heekeren - Dan
PERFORMANCE DATES
Friday 17 May 8 pm
Saturday 18 May 2 pm
Sunday 19 May 2 pm
Wednesday 22 May 8 pm
Friday 24 May 8 pm
Saturday 25 May 2 pm
Sunday 26 May 2 pm
Wednesday 29 May 8 pm
Friday 31 May 8 pm
Saturday 1 June 2 pm
Sunday 2 June 2 pm
Wednesday 5 June 8 pm
Friday 7 June 8 pm
Saturday 8 June 2 pm
Sunday 8 June 2 pm
For tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1172692?
Website: https://www.guildtheatre.com.au/
