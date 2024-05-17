Run clubs take on a sunrise mission

Six Australian veterans die by suicide each month.
It's one too many, says this large group of people, who are on a mission to spread the word and encourage the community to get active for the cause.
To raise awareness and funds to help develop programs to support people and their families, Invictus is literally running the ZERO600 challenge.
Taking place from June 1-6, the event is about taking on a physical challenge - from 6am for six days straight.
Cronulla RSL has started a team that will be participating in the challenge. Running club, Strava Sharks, will lead the community, with Underground run club and Rossco's run club joining. In November 2023, local runners collectively raised more than $3000 for Movember as part of Lululemon's More Than Run.
Challenge participant Jarryd Biviano said the event was about uniting for a cause "larger than ourselves".
"It's fulfilling to realise that our individual actions, like simply getting out of bed and pursuing activities we enjoy as a group, can too contribute to supporting causes like ZERO600 that are important to us," he said.
"We will be running six kilometres in honour of our Aussie veterans. I would love to see as many of the shire community join us as possible. This really highlights the impact of community when we share a common goal and our ability to create positive change together."
Based on the census data in 2023, Sutherland Shire is home to 4574 current or ex-serving Defence members. Of the 500,000 across Australia, this LGA is one of the largest bulk of personnel (because of the proximity of Holsworthy Barracks).
Cronulla RSL Community Projects Manager Natalie Hawkins encouraged people to "embrace the military approach of rising early in June".
"We know that the shire has one of the largest amounts of current and ex-defence personnel, above many other LGAs in the country," she said. "Participating in initiatives like ZERO600 gives us the opportunity to create awareness about the issue and to foster a connection between local veterans and our community."
Invictus Australia's Director of Marketing Vanessa Bernardo says it's all about "getting active and connected". "[This] underpins Invictus Australia's work to strengthen the health of Aussie veterans and families," she said. "To have the support of the local RSL [and the run clubs] in bringing together the Cronulla community, epitomises our philosophy of being unconquered together."
Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
