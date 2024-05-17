St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Community

Run clubs take on a sunrise mission

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 17 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strava Sharks will be joined by Rossco's run club, Underground run club and the Cronulla RSL Community in the ZERO600 run on June 2. Jarryd Biviano was with Pat O'Neill (Rossco's), Dan Wagstaff (URC) and Cronulla RSL Community Project Manager Natalie Hawkins and other members of Strava Sharks at Cronulla ahead of the event. Picture by John Veage
Strava Sharks will be joined by Rossco's run club, Underground run club and the Cronulla RSL Community in the ZERO600 run on June 2. Jarryd Biviano was with Pat O'Neill (Rossco's), Dan Wagstaff (URC) and Cronulla RSL Community Project Manager Natalie Hawkins and other members of Strava Sharks at Cronulla ahead of the event. Picture by John Veage

Six Australian veterans die by suicide each month.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.