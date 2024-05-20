Students' life changing scholarships

There was lots to celebrate at the annual 2024 Proudly Public Awards nights at Sydney Town Hall, where students were given life changing scholarships.
Several proud recipients from the community were among more than 300 NSW public school students and educators who received scholarships administered by the Public Education Foundation in 2024.
The Public Education Foundation is a charity dedicated to enhancing the value and reputation of public education by providing scholarships to its students, teachers and principals.
Since the launch of its scholarships program in 2009, a total of 3219 students and more than 120 educators have been supported with more than $10 million in scholarships.
Rahanna Hamid (pictured above), Haneen Abazid and Nori Yasman received the Friends of Zainab Senior Scholarship, which supports senior refugee students with their study costs during the critical years of their HSC.
The scholarship was established in 2002 by a high school principal in south-west Sydney, Dorothy Hoddinott. It provides an annual bursary of $1000 for each of Years 11 and 12.
Funds can go towards educational expenses including laptops, iPads, school uniforms, stationery, textbooks, internet connection, school camps, work experience and furniture required for study.
Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar said the scholarships could be a game changer for many students and change their life trajectory. "Our world-class public education system empowers our students and can be an equaliser within our society - that's why these scholarships are so important to our students who face disadvantage," Mr Dizdar said.
RECIPIENTS
Unions NSW Jeff Shaw Scholarship
NSW Teachers Federation Award for HSC Excellence
Harvard Club of Australia Principals Scholarship
Funded by the Harvard Club of Australia, this scholarship provides principals of government schools an opportunity to undertake a short professional education program at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.
