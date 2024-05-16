St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tanya Plibersek's plea for Oyster Bay trees, which her father nurtured

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 16 2024 - 4:00pm
Tress to be removed at Oyster Bay Oval. Picture supplied
Federal Environment Minister and former local resident Tanya Plibersek has made an emotional appeal to save trees around Oyster Bay Oval that are proposed for removal.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

