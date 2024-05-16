Tanya Plibersek's plea for Oyster Bay trees, which her father nurtured

Federal Environment Minister and former local resident Tanya Plibersek has made an emotional appeal to save trees around Oyster Bay Oval that are proposed for removal.
Sutherland Shire Council last month endorsed the removal of up to 76 fifty-year-old trees by approving a controversial masterplan despite opposition by many local residents.
Many of the trees were planted and nurtured by Ms Plibersek's father Joe.
Mr Plibersek built his family's first home on the corner of Oyster Bay Road and Como Road on weekends while working on the Snowy Mountains hydro-electric scheme. He and his wife Rose raised three children.
In a statement to the Leader, Ms Plibersek said, "My father used to lug buckets of water across the road to look after these trees.
"I don't understand why this proposal has to remove so many of them, it's very disappointing.
"We all want good sporting facilities but surely council can provide these in a way that doesn't destroy 50-year-old trees."
