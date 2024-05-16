Household recycling falls well short of best practice, latest audit finds

Fourteen per cent of the contents of red household garbage bins contain waste that should be going into yellow green bins, the latest waste audit in southern Sydney council areas has found.
The audit revealed, despite an improvement in households separating and disposing of waste, many items that could have been recycled were put in the general waste.
The Southern Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (SSROC) conducted its eighth waste audit of household bin services. The first audit was in 1999.
Covering 11 councils across southern Sydney, samples were taken from the red, yellow and green lidded bins from 2444 randomly selected households in the first half of 2023.
"By weight, 12 per cent of the general waste bin contained recyclable containers, paper and cardboard that should go into the recycling bin (yellow lidded bin for most councils) to be recycled," a statement said.
A further two per cent is garden and lawn materials that should go in the green lidded organics bin."
The statement said 4.6 per cent of the general waste stream was textiles, and "concerningly, a significant portion of this is wearable clothing (14 per cent) in good condition could be going to charities and clothing bins for reuse.
Another significant portion of the textiles is shoes, while the remainder is mostly damaged clothing, linen and carpet.
The audit also revealed that households are disposing of their hazardous materials like batteries and e-waste in the red bin.
"Despite only making up one per cent of the general waste bin, incorrect disposal of batteries and e-waste in this way is the main source of waste facility fires, with over 1000 fires being caused by lithium-ion batteries over the past year," the statement said.
"Instead, they need to be taken to a community recycling centre, e-waste event or batteries can be taken to most large supermarkets, OfficeWorks and other battery collection points."
The five contaminants in the recycling stream were contaminated paper (mostly used paper towels and disposable paper products not suitable for recycling), bagged garbage, bagged recyclables (preventing them for being recycled) and smaller amounts of non-recyclable plastics (soft plastics, and non-recyclable plastic containers) and textiles.
SSROC president, John Faker said, "When people put their recyclable items in a plastic bag and then into the recycling bin, their efforts to recycle are completely wasted".
"Staff working in the recycling sorting facility can't open each plastic bag for both safety reasons and because they are sorting through huge volumes of recycling on fast-moving conveyor belts every minute," he said.
"Plastic bags also need to be removed because the bags can get caught in the machinery.
"If households unbag their recycling, by emptying recyclable containers, paper and cardboard loose into the recycling bin, and keep plastic bags out of the recycling bin then we will be able to increase the amount of recyclable items that can be recovered."
Mr Faker said, while there had been a general reduction of garden organics, food, recyclable material and other waste over the years, the amount of containerised food and liquid, non-recyclable paper and soft plastics had increased.
"At 12 per cent of the general waste stream, containerised food and liquid presents an opportunity for increasing resource recovery," he said.
"If households empty and rinse containers, removing all food and liquids, then that container can be recycled.
"While contamination in the commingled recycling stream has continued to increase, households have the greatest opportunity to reduce recycling going to landfill, but awareness and further education will be key to that success."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.