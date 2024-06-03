Green and gold support for the Matildas

Laguna Street Public School students are supporting Australia's women's soccer team the Matildas ahead of their clash with China on Monday night.
Students enjoyed green and gold treats at their decorated canteen on June 3, and volunteers were there to make the day a little more colourful, with balloons, banners and jerseys.
It was also a fundraiser for the school, with gold coin donations going towards new soccer goals - something that the Year 6 student leaders have been wanting. The goal is to raise $2000.
"We are Matilda's obsessed and even have our very own girls rep players wanting to follow in some of the girls footsteps," school mum and canteen manager Erin Lalor said.
The CommBank Matildas are back at Accor Stadium for the second match of their 'Til It's Done Farewell' series, this time taking on reigning AFC Women's Asian Cup champions China PR.
