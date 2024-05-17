Oatley Park walk for Reconciliation Week

Georges River Council will host a guided walk through Oatley Park to mark National Sorry Day and the start of Reconciliation Week.
National Sorry Day on May 26 and Reconciliation Week from May 27 to June 3 provide an opportunity to learn about and reflect on the shared histories, cultures, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Those participating in the guided walk will have the chance to learn about the history and significance of National Sorry Day with Bidjigal Traditional Owner, Aunty Barb Simms, and local Traditional Knowledge Holder, Uncle Dean Kelly, a Yuin/Wailwan man.
Aunty Barb is a survivor of the Stolen Generations and Deputy Chair of the NSW/ACT Stolen Generation Council.
She will host a yarning circle by Oatley Park foreshore to talk about her experiences and the work that is currently being done to address the traumatic ongoing impacts of previous government policies.
Walk on Country along the Oatley Park foreshore will see Uncle Dean share his knowledge passed down to him through his family and elders about how the local landscape and native plants were used and cared for by the old people over tens of thousands of years.
The theme of Reconciliation Week is "Now More Than Ever", reminding of the ongoing struggles for the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
"This week serves as a reminder to all of us that the journey to reconciliation is ongoing. Our Georges River community thrives on connection and solidarity. I encourage all residents to explore how they can personally contribute to the positive path for reconciliation in Australia," Georges River Mayor, Sam Elmir said.
Georges River Council is also hosting opportunities to join Muruwarri artist, Virginia Keft, for interactive Aboriginal weaving and yarning circles that support cultural connection, including one opportunity at Hurstville Library that will also feature a Mandarin Interpreter.
Throughout Reconciliation Week, Council encourages our community to contribute to our Sea of Hands Murals through activities at Hurstville Museum & Gallery as well as our Penshurst and Clive James, Kogarah, libraries. These collaborative murals will symbolise the coming together of hands of individuals from across the community in solidarity with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Information about National Sorry Day, Reconciliation Week and related events can be found on Georges River Council's Reconciliation Week webpage.
Details: Saturday 25 May 2024
Address: Oatley Park, 1 Dame Mary Gilmore Road, Oatley (meet at Oatley Castle). Time: 9.30am - 12.30pm.
Cost: Free.
Spaces are limited so bookings are essential.
