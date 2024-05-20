St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
All smiles at this Kindergarten, and with good reason

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 20 2024 - 12:04pm, first published 11:30am
South Hurstville Kindergarten, which is part of Georges River Council's early learning services, has received an 'excellent' rating. Picture supplied
Receiving a positive rating as an early childhood provider is a pretty important accolade - not only for its educators, but also the community.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

