All smiles at this Kindergarten, and with good reason

Receiving a positive rating as an early childhood provider is a pretty important accolade - not only for its educators, but also the community.
It was with very good reason that one particular early childhood centre was proud of its recent rating, as it shows that with a lot of hard work and dedication, rewards can be reaped.
South Hurstville Kindergarten has received an 'Excellent' rating from KindiCare. The KindiCare rating system is based on feedback from families who have children enrolled in Kindergarten. Only 12 per cent of kindergartens featured on KindiCare have received an 'Excellent' or higher rating.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir congratulated the team, "We are very proud of our South Hurstville Kindergarten early childhood educators," he said. "This rating reiterates the quality, performance, and service levels of Georges River Council early learning services.
"Receiving an 'Excellent' rating from KindiCare is not just a recognition, it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in childcare. I encourage all parents who have children enrolled in a council early learning service to leave a review or provide feedback to your facility."
The council's other early learning services are not far off the 'Excellent' rating, having achieved an 'Outstanding' rating, Mr Elmir said.
"Our teams at these facilities are dedicated to nurturing young minds. Achieving this status shows that we've not only met but exceeded the highest standards set forth by both the communities we serve and regulatory authorities," he said.
"Being awarded this certification means that every aspect of our childcare service, from the qualifications of our staff to the safety measures we uphold, has been meticulously evaluated and acknowledged as exceptional. Parents can rest assured that their child's welfare and development are in the most capable hands."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.