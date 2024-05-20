St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Concerns over flood-prone land in Kurnell peninsula development after rainfall events

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 21 2024 - 7:51am, first published 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding at Kurnell boarding stables this month. Picture supplied
Flooding at Kurnell boarding stables this month. Picture supplied

Flood-prone land next to Quibray Bay, which is part of the proposed Holt housing development on the Kurnell peninsula, will have to be built up several metres to protect against major rainfall events and future sea level rise.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.