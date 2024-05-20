Concerns over flood-prone land in Kurnell peninsula development after rainfall events

Flood-prone land next to Quibray Bay, which is part of the proposed Holt housing development on the Kurnell peninsula, will have to be built up several metres to protect against major rainfall events and future sea level rise.
The site, which at present includes horse boarding stables and a riding school, was flooded during this month's deluge as it was in similar occurrences in 2022 and 2023.
The area is one of four precincts in the proposed Holt development, and is earmarked for 273 homes for Indigenous seniors in buildings of two to six storeys, providing for more than 500 residents. Shops are also proposed.
Under the plans, the site would be connected to the three eastern precincts via a land bridge over Captain Cook Drive.
Concerns were expressed to the Leader that, given the flooding in the last three years and the low-lying nature of the land, the site would not be suitable for large buildings and possibly underground car parks.
"This area always floods," a regular visitor to the area said. "It sits below the sea plates at the beach behind, the land is pretty much useless except for horse riding and boarding stables."
Another resident suggested this precinct could be removed from the proposed project as a trade-off for approval of the other precincts.
Duncan McComb, chief executive of Holt Estate 1861, a trading name of Besmaw, responded, "We plan to raise the lower lying areas where the stables and riding arenas are recently located, in accordance with our expert technical advice. This removes the potential for flooding".
A source with knowledge of the development proposal said the land on which the stables are located consisted of a lower lying area to the north, closest to Quibray Bay, which was about one metre above sea level, rising to the south and east towards Captain Cook Drive and Kurnell Village where it was about three to four metres higher in elevation.
Expert technical reports submitted with the Planning Proposal identified the lowest lying areas as needing to be raised by a few metres, and this advice was incorporated into the masterplan.
The Planning Proposal report says this precinct "will be a serene residential neighbourhood, seamlessly integrating into its natural surroundings, nestled between the tranquil wetlands and the picturesque Quibray Bay".
The Planning Proposal is still at the preliminary assessment stage.
