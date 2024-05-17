Win for school: Prue Car reassures Sutherland parents on size of new hall

Deputy Premier and Education Minister Prue Car has finally assured parents a new hall to be built at Sutherland Public School will be large enough to cater for whole-of-school assemblies.
After more than a week of uncertainty and statements that lacked a clear undertaking, Ms Car issued a statement on Friday afternoon confirming the election promise she made in February 2023.
"The NSW Government is committed to working with Sutherland Public School on a layout for the new school hall that can facilitate school functions, including accommodating all students and teachers for whole-of-school assemblies," Ms Car said.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said the hall "will be fit for purpose-large enough for whole of school assemblies, students and staff".
"With regards to space to play sport, the hall will have basketball court surfacing to enable indoor sports," Ms Stuart said. "It's planned to include the canteen and toilet facilities."
P&C president Meryl Remedios welcomed the assurances.
"We appreciate the advocacy of our local member, Maryanne Stuart and the Opposition in calling for a new hall at Sutherland Public School to be delivered as promised," Ms Remedios said.
"We welcome the assurances provided by Ms Stuart and Ms Car, that the hall will be large enough for whole-of-school assemblies inside the building.
"A new hall that is fit for purpose is long overdue and we look forward to the delivery of the hall as soon as possible, and by no later than Term 1, 2027.
"Our kids deserve nothing less than what they were promised."
Opposition Leader Mark Speakman had earlier accused the government of "hiding behind weasel words, instead of giving a clear commitment to honour the election promise."
Mr Speakman added, "And, they still won't explain how they can get a hall for 340 students for $4 million?"
The Opposition showed support for the school community on Wednesday morning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.