Weekly Wrap: From Bridgerton to ET and Elle

Fans of the Netflix hit series, Bridgerton, will have already watched the latest episodes that dropped this week but one Kareela woman went to extra lengths to create a unique Bridgerton experience. Nicole Zervos advertised on Airtasker for a 'Colin Bridgerton', offering $80 to the chap who was willing to fulfil her romantic request to greet her with a basket of scones and a bottle of wine.