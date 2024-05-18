Weekly Wrap: From Bridgerton to ET and Elle

Hello readers,
Fans of the Netflix hit series, Bridgerton, will have already watched the latest episodes that dropped this week but one Kareela woman went to extra lengths to create a unique Bridgerton experience. Nicole Zervos advertised on Airtasker for a 'Colin Bridgerton', offering $80 to the chap who was willing to fulfil her romantic request to greet her with a basket of scones and a bottle of wine.
Fourteen per cent of the contents of red household garbage bins contain waste that should be going into yellow green bins, the latest waste audit in southern Sydney council areas has found. The audit revealed, despite an improvement in households separating and disposing of waste, many items that could have been recycled were put in the general waste.
Meanwhile, the former Salvation Army officer training school site at Bexley North could be subdivided into 40 residential lots under a development application lodged with Bayside Council. This would include demolition of brick buildings and the removal of 52 trees on the 34,950 square-metre site at 120 Kingsland Road and 32 Barnsbury Grove, Bexley North.
Finally, in a trip down memory lane, it was 31 years ago this month that supermodel Elle McPherson presented Sharks legend Andrew Ettingshausen with a golden boot marking his 200th game for the club.
Have a good week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.