School's behavioural shift puts students in focus

Beverly Hills Girls High School teachers are seeing positive results in the Quality Behaviour Curriculum space, where they explicitly teach appropriate behaviours.
It's an educators' response to growing social challenges, and in an era marked by rapid technological advancement, teachers have recognised a need to address social challenges.
"The traditional approach of assuming that students will naturally develop appropriate behaviour is proving insufficient," Candice Byrnes, who in in charge of the Behavioural Curriculum, said.
"Consequently, there is a noticeable shift towards intentional instruction on social and emotional skills alongside academic subjects. Gone are the days when discipline solely meant detention or suspension. Our teachers understand that fostering positive behaviours requires proactive measures that address the root causes of misbehaviour."
The rationale behind this style of teaching lies in acknowledging what influences students' behaviour. "From societal pressures to individual differences in temperament, there's a spectrum of influences shaping behaviour," Ms Byrnes said.
"By explicitly teaching behaviours like empathy, respect, communication, and conflict resolution, teachers aim to equip students with the tools necessary to navigate these complexities effectively."
Teachers are integrating this into the existing curriculum. "For instance, a maths lesson may incorporate teamwork and communication skills, emphasising the importance of collaboration in solving problems," Ms Byrnes said.
"This interdisciplinary approach ensures that behaviour education is not seen as separate from academics but as complementary to it."
There is also an emphasis on social and emotional learning. This is done through the school's home group structure. "This encompasses a range of skills, including self-awareness, self-regulation, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making," Ms Byrnes said.
"Students learn to recognise and manage their emotions, develop empathy for others, and build healthy relationships, all of which are essential for success in school and beyond."
Although academic achievements have long been the primary metric of school success, there's a growing need for holistic assessment, Ms Byrnes said. "Beverly Hills Girls High School is increasingly incorporating measures to assess students' social and emotional competencies alongside academic performance."
But challenges remain - setting aside time for teacher training, limited resources and varying levels of student readiness pose significant hurdles to implementation, Ms Byrnes said.
"The future of behaviour education lies in continued collaboration between teachers, executive, parents, and communities," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.