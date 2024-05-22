Kids' tennis charity serves up fundraiser for firies

After a few years of setbacks, a Sutherland Shire community fundraiser is returning in 2024.
Leesha Cooke runs a charity called Fire Tennis, which supports children who cannot afford to play tennis. The charity unites several shire tennis clubs, where competitions are held. But most importantly, a lot of fun is had by all.
Behind the scenes, Ms Cooke is now determined to bring back the success of a previous fundraiser that supported the community. She has revitalised a former much-loved fundraiser and on June 2, it is swinging to life once again.
The aim is to deliver funds to assist tennis-loving kids, and also donate to the Grays Point Rural Fire Brigade.
Before COVID-19, Ms Cooke hosted an open day in mid-2018 to raise money for the causes. The success of the event meant that she was able to fund for children to play tennis, and help the fire brigade purchase new equipment. Later that same year, there was a Christmas event that raised more than $3000.
"The community loved it," Ms Cooke said. "Sadly, COVID-19 in 2019 stopped our work and the dream to support underprivileged kids. We've had decided in come back in 2024 and bring fun back to our community. Our target this year is $10,000."
There's a 'marine theme', as the event is being promoted as a mini-boat show. "Mums can enjoy a champagne while watching the kids play tennis and dads can sneak off to check out the boats and power tools," Ms Cooke said.
She has gathered the support of many businesses. "I have been so humbled at the support from the local businesses in our community," she said.
Major supporter AEG Power Tools has donated more than $3000 worth of tool to auction on the day and Highlander Sydney Cruise has donated a two-hour cruise of Sydney Harbour, worth $1300.
Families can enjoy food stalls, music, a jumping castle, cuddly animal farm, face painting and more. Marine rescue experts will also be there to talk to the community about water safety.
Supporting businesses include:
The event is at Matchpoint Tennis, 2 Singleton Parade, Kirrawee.
