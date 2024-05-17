Fatal motorcycle crash in Royal National Park

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Royal National Park last night.
About 7pm on Friday, emergency services were called to Sir Bertram Stevens Drive, Royal National Park, following reports of a single vehicle crash.
On arrival, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police were told a motorcycle had collided with a traffic barrier.
The rider - a 19-year-old man - was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics for chest, head and neck injuries; however, he died at the scene.
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
