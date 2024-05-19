Young woman pedestrian critical after being hit by car at Arncliffe

A woman pedestrian was taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a car at Arncliffe just after 10pm yesterday.
A police statement said the woman , believed to be aged 19, was treated at the scene in Forest Road by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital.
"The driver, a 50-year-old man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing," the statement said.
"Officers attached to St George Police Area Command established a crime scene which is being examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
