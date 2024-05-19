36,460 shire motorists get a demerit point back for subsequent safe driving

A total of 36,460 Sutherland Shire motorists benefited in the first year of the trial of a demerit point on licences being returned for subsequent safe driving.
Data analysed by local government areas shows the shire recorded the fifth highest number in the state behind Central Coast, Blacktown, Canterbury-Bankstown and Northern Beaches.
Overall, more than 1.2 million drivers qualified for the demerit point reward for maintaining a spotless record during the initial 12-month period up to January 16, 2024.
The state government has extended the trial for a second year.
Roads Minister John Graham said the government "continues to sharpen its focus on road safety in 2024 amid a rising road toll across Australia"
Other measures include:
