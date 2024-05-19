Saints victorious

Sydney FC's 0-0 draw with the Mariners now sees the 2024 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final to be decided this Saturday between premiers Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne Victory in this season's finale.
In the National Premier Leagues Men's NSW competition it was a better result for St George teams with all three picking up wins.
St George City bounced back from their round 14 loss with an important 2-1 victory over Sydney United 58 at Penshurst Park.
Having scored two goals early in the second half, the hosts were deserving winners from an entertaining contest with goals to Nathan Roberts and Jason Romero cancelling out a Carlos De Olivera strike in the first half.
St George City coach Mirko Jurilj was happy with his side's performance.
"I thought we were good tonight, we created a lot more than they did in the first half and were our own undoing but the boys showed great character scoring twice in five minutes early in the second.
"Good teams can see the game out and they really didn't threaten us after we took the lead. I thought we were deserving of the three points against a good side."
Sutherland Sharks' woes continued as they felt the wrath of local rivals St George FC, losing 3-1 in yet another tough loss on a chilly winter's evening at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Saturday.
Peter Grozos opened the scoring before Troy Danaskos added a second midway through the half, heading home from a corner. Sutherland pulled one back before the break to reduce the lead - Aiden O'Shea coming off the bench to settle the tie with a neatly flicked goal to secure a home win and three points for St George.
High flying Rockdale Ilinden's 2-1 victory over Central Coast Mariners on Friday night at Pluim Park have boosted them to the top of the National Premier League NSW Men's competition at the halfway point of the season with the Western Sydney Wanderers/Marconi match still to be held.
A Mariners goal in the 13th minute lifted the hosts, but Paul Dee's men came back at them in the second half, with Lochlan Constable scoring a goal early before snatching victory in the closing stages thanks to another Constable lightning strike.
