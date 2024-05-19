Stingers dominate series

The Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers have wrapped up their last game on home soil before the Paris Olympics with a dominant win, 18-3 against China.
The test match series was an entrée to the Paris Olympic Games, with the Aussies set to face China in their first game at the Paris Aquatics Centre on July 27.
Dolls Point's Keesja Gofers and Cronulla's Danijela Jackovich are both members of this already selected Australian Olympic team.
The final win saw the Aussie Stingers take a clean sweep of the three test match series, after taking the cake in Sunday's and Wednesday's matches as well.
After a first up win at Sutherland the Stingers just came from behind in game two at Ryde Aquatic Centre to defeat China in the Sydney test match.
The teams were inseparable in the first quarter, each scoring three goals to level the scores at quarter time with Jackovich putting two into the back of the net before being sensationally red carded and put on the sidelines.
In the third and final game, the Australian women led from start to finish, with Olympian Abby Andrews opening the scoring early for the home side.
At the quarter break, the Stingers held on to a 5-2 lead. By the half time break, they extended their lead to 12-2.
Adding another four goals to their total in the third quarter, they pushed their lead out to an unbeatable 16-3 at the break.
Another two goals in the last quarter gave the Stingers the upper hand, keeping their opponents scoreless in the final quarter to claim a massive 15-goal victory.
Set to make her Olympic debut in Paris in 60 days time, Queenslander Alice Williams was the top scorer for the Stingers with a massive six goals.
Williams said she couldn't be happier to close out the series with a dominant win.
"We seemed to bounce back from the last game really well. We came out really hard and really strong, but we knew that they would as well," Williams said.
"We held true to what we wanted to achieve tonight, and that brought me into the goal scoring which was the game plan," she said.
Williams said the series has been a great stepping stone towards the Paris Olympic Games, where they will play their first game against China.
"They're obviously in our pool for the Olympics - so we wanted to come out fighting," she said.
"We wanted to make them sweat."
The Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers will return to their home states, before coming back together in Brisbane for a final domestic camp.
The test match series was a vital hit out before the Paris Olympics' with the Aussies set to face China again in 66 days time.
