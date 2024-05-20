Roaring gesture of support for hospital

A grand total of $30,000 was presented to St George Hospital recently, thanks to the generous contribution made by Lugarno Lion's Club.
The large financial gesture was given to hospital management at the 50th anniversary dinner of the club, which was held at Club Central Menai.
The Lugarno Lions are strong supporters of St George & Sutherland Medical Research Foundation and St George Hospital. During the celebratory event, the presented a cheque to the hospital.
St George Hospital has also launched its winter appeal this year. The aim for 2024 is to raise $16,000 for a new bladder scanner for the hospital's oncology service.
Radiation therapy is used to cure disease, reduce symptoms such as pain, and prevent disease recurrence. For patients undergoing treatment for cancers of the prostate, cervix and bowel cancer, it is important the tumour is in the same place within the body in order to deliver precise radiotherapy.
The bladder scanner will assist the hospital's highly skilled radiation oncology team continue to deliver precise radiotherapy for patients undergoing cancer treatment at St George Hospital.
Contributions can be made here.
