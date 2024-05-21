A deep waterfront oasis

4 beds | 3 baths | 3 cars
Imagine setting sail from your own jetty or skimming the waves on your jet ski. All this is possible from this captivating deep waterfront residence with panoramic views across the picturesque Georges River.
According to listing agent Dave Watkins, one of the best features is the deep waterfront, which has a jetty, pontoon, boat shed, and jet ski dock.
"There is a 20,000-litre shark tank, expansive views, and the blue-chip location is tightly-held," he said.
This contemporary double-brick home offers an idyllic family lifestyle of leisure and luxury.
Floor-to-ceiling glass-wrapped walls reveal incredible views, while the mesmerising 20,000-litre aquarium provides an awe-inspiring focal point in this statement home.
Spanning across a sprawling parcel of prime street-to-waterfront land, the 1,265sqm estate features a private boat shed, as well as a 30-metre jetty extending to the pontoon and jet ski dock, allowing direct access to the calming waters of Oyster Bay.
The stunning gourmet kitchen has 100mm stone benchtops and Miele/Liebherr appliances and is ideally positioned to take in the views.
There are four good-sized bedrooms and three stunning bathrooms. Defining opulence is the indulgent main suite showcasing a deluxe walk-in robe/dressing room, private terrace and lavish ensuite with freestanding Moana bathtub.
The open living/dining area seamlessly extends to the view-swept outdoor terrace, and there is a private north-facing courtyard adorned with ambient feature lighting.
The extraordinary residence enjoys a prized peninsular setting just moments from nearby schools, local shops, eateries and public transport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.