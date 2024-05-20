Updated | One person sustains minor injury in Westfield Miranda bus shelter crash

Update
One person sustained a minor injury when a bus crashed into a bus shelter outside Westfield Miranda on Saturday.
It is understood an initial review found a car had incorrectly stopped on the opposite side of the one-way road near the bus shelter in Kiora Road, preventing the driver from approaching the bus stop in a straight line.
As the bus driver attempted to pull into the stop, avoiding the incorrectly parked car, the top of the bus struck the overhanging awning of the shelter.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the incident occurred at 11.43 am (two hours earlier police advised).
"The bus involved was a regular passenger service operating on the 972 route," the spokeswoman said.
"The glass which shattered from the impact was immediately cleaned up to mitigate hazards to pedestrians and commuters.
"One person sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene.
"The bus operator is liaising with the local council to replace the impacted bus shelter.
"An internal investigation into the incident is currently underway."
Earlier
Westfield Miranda was packed on Saturday afternoon, but somehow no one was injured when a bus crashed into a shelter at one of the main stops outside.
The crash occurred about 2.50pm in Kiora Road, outside the western entrance to the centre, near the Commonwealth Bank.
A police spokesperson said on Monday, "There are no reports of injuries to anyone on the bus or on the street".
NSW Ambulance also had no record of being called.
The buckled frame and shattered glass remained on Monday morning.
