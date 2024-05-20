St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Updated | One person sustains minor injury in Westfield Miranda bus shelter crash

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 20 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The damaged bus shelter in Kiora Road, Miranda on Monday morning. Picture by Chris Lane
The damaged bus shelter in Kiora Road, Miranda on Monday morning. Picture by Chris Lane

Update

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.