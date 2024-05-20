New head of hospital for Calvary Kogarah

A passion for leading staff in their supportive mission to help patients and families in palliative care journeys, was what attracted Andrea Ness to her new role.
Ms Ness has been announced as Calvary Kogarah Hospital's general manager.
The hospital specialises in palliative care facilities, providing assistance for people in the community.
"I've always held Calvary Kogarah in high regard, particularly in terms of palliative care," Ms Ness said. "In my previous role I'd often reach to the team at Calvary Kogarah for advice in this space."
Ms Ness said when the opportunity to join the Calvary leadership team came up, she was excited to take on the challenge. "It is inspiring to be part of a facility that plays such an important role in the local community," she said.
A couple of months into the new job and it is the staff that she credits as making the position an enjoyable one.
"Calvary Kogarah is a family and you can really feel that when you walk through the doors," she said. "When I do my rounding you can tell that people love working here. There's a lot of staff that have been here a long time and they're so proud to work here."
The general manager has also seen many workers expand their careers at Calvary. "We see a lot of people who have built their whole career at Calvary Kogarah," she said. "I was speaking to one of our after hours nurse managers the other day and she has been here for 35 years, starting as a registered nurse on the floor."
Becoming a nurse was a natural step for Ms Ness, who always had a desire to help people. Throughout her extensive career she has worked as a frontline nurse in Scotland and in Singapore. She studied and up-skilled to become a clinical nurse specialist and nurse practitioner in cardiology and cardiothoracic care, and recently undertook a Masters in Health Service Management.
"I really wanted to understand more about the health system," she said. "I use the knowledge I gained every day to help build high performing teams and leading health services in what is a really complex environment."
Moving forward, her focus is to ensure Calvary Kogarah remains a hospital for the community. "We want to continue to be a valued part of this region, so we need to make sure that we're continuing to understand what our community needs," Ms Ness said.
"Calvary Kogarah was built for the community and it is clear that our staff and patients really value that concept. I'm really looking forward to helping drive the conversation about what Calvary Kogarah looks like in the next five to 10 years, and how we are able to continue to support our patients on their journey."
